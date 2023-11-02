Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Gap Up to $32.81

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.81, but opened at $34.47. Bluegreen Vacations shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 2,761 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $565.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Institutional Trading of Bluegreen Vacations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

