BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,005,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

BKSE opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.71. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $74.88 and a 12-month high of $89.89. The firm has a market cap of $94.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap stocks that cover the bottom 3-10% capitalization of the US equity market. BKSE was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

