Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Booking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,256.96.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking stock opened at $2,766.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,771.32 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,025.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,861.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

