Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Boyd Gaming worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 87,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,014. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $6,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,180,822.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $6,742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,866,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,180,822.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Articles

