BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4362 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

BP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. BP has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BP to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE BP opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. BP has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 11.12%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BP will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of BP by 202.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 15.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

