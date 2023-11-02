BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2023

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4362 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

BP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. BP has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BP to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE BP opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. BP has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11.

BP (NYSE:BPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 11.12%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BP will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of BP by 202.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 15.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Dividend History for BP (NYSE:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.