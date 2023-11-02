BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.49

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 26811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $652.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.95 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 316.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $9,312,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,938,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after buying an additional 147,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,206,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after buying an additional 134,849 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

