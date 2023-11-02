Brokerages Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Price Target at $22.21

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. Scotiabank lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $23.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

