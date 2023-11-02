Brokerages Set Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) PT at $17.17

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

CRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 2,500 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.44. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $492.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

