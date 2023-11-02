Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Target Price at $3.75

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

View Our Latest Report on fuboTV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

fuboTV Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $27,764,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 2,074,775 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $2,355,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,774,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 1,077,368 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $697.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.