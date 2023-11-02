Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Target Price at $3.75

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.
FUBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
View Our Latest Report on fuboTV
Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV
fuboTV Stock Performance
NYSE:FUBO opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $697.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.88.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
fuboTV Company Profile
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than fuboTV
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.