Brokerages Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target at $39.11

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.11.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.91. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.91%. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
