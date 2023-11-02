Brokerages Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target at $39.11

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TechTarget

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

TechTarget Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,257 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,156,000 after acquiring an additional 981,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TechTarget by 500.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 920,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TechTarget by 3,282.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 217,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.91. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.91%. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.