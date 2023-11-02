Brokers Issue Forecasts for NuStar Energy L.P.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NS stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.74. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $378.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.52 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 162.85% and a net margin of 18.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 44.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.53%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.