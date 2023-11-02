Brokers Offer Predictions for Crocs, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $12.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.11. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2025 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CROX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $87.41 on Thursday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Crocs by 245.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,702.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

