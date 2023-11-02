Brokers Set Expectations for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.26).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RVPH opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 4,550.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.