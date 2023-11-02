Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,428,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,615,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,112,000 after purchasing an additional 865,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,635,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,230,000 after purchasing an additional 203,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,693,000 after purchasing an additional 169,285 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 463.64%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

