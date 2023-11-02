Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,681 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners makes up approximately 2.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $81,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 168.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 88,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

