Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stake Reduced by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 213.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

BLDR traded up $6.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.84. The company had a trading volume of 732,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

