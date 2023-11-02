Callan Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 759 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,981,052,000 after buying an additional 22,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE GS opened at $307.21 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

