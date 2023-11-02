Callan Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Target by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,079,000 after buying an additional 1,317,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.