Callan Capital LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,357 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Illumina by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 97,479 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 29.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $106.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.47.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

