Callan Capital LLC Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.64.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.