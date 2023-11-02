Callan Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $67.55 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

