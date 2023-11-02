Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.24

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.24 and last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 715168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an "action list buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cameco by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521,454 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $117,233,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

