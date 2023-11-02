Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 103000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canstar Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 78,700 hectares comprising 73 mineral exploration licences located within the Coast of Bays region of south-central Newfoundland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.