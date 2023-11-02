Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

