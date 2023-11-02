Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $107.25 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

