Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4,994.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMX. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $117.97 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $119.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.64.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $1.0001 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

