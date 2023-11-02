Capital Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 124.2% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

