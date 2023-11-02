Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 204 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.5 %

BHP stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.