Capital Wealth Planning LLC Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,023. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $82.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

