CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.30

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 26053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

