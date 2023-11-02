Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 108,890 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 573.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,890 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bowlero worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bowlero by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,535 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 305.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after buying an additional 2,913,597 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,555,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Bowlero by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,827,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,087 shares during the last quarter.

Bowlero Stock Performance

NYSE BOWL opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. Bowlero Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $239.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 286.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOWL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Insider Activity at Bowlero

In related news, Director John Alan Young bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Alan Young acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,319.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bowlero Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

