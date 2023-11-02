Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,830 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,044 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after buying an additional 2,537,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,990,000 after buying an additional 953,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,111,000 after acquiring an additional 683,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

