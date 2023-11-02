Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

