Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.94.

Clorox Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CLX opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 403.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

