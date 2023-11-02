Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $146.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $106.57 and a 1-year high of $159.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average of $147.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

