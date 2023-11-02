Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading

NYSEARCA VB opened at $178.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

