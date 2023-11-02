Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after purchasing an additional 191,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VYM stock opened at $100.90 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

