Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,579 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,377,000 after purchasing an additional 601,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,655,000 after purchasing an additional 198,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $134.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

