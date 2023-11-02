Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 1,312.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE CABO opened at $548.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $520.05 and a twelve month high of $861.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $619.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $655.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $10.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.27 by ($2.84). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $424.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 49.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. Cable One’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CABO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $881.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CABO

Cable One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.