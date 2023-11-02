Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 536.1% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $307.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.73. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

