Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,760.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 254,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 245,941 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 216,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 229,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.1292 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

