Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $234.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.28.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

