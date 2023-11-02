Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,766.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,025.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2,861.79. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,771.32 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,256.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

