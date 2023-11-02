Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 60,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 31,877 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 181,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 101,980 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 125,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 100,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

