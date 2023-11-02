Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.91. 654,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,047,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Barry bought 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $32,020.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 276,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 886,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,475,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 276,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,020.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,812 shares of company stock valued at $587,542. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

