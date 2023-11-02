Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 54.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $6,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $231.83 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

