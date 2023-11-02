Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77, RTT News reports. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $234.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.68. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $68,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Caterpillar by 376.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

