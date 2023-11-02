Celsius (CELH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a positive return on equity of 66.52%. The business had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CELH traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.82. 295,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,097. Celsius has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $206.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.70 and its 200-day moving average is $151.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celsius

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Toby David sold 54,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total value of $9,794,881.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $15,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,404,289.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Toby David sold 54,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total transaction of $9,794,881.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $806,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 38.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth $3,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.