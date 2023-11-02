Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276,979 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,925 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 5.9% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.53% of Cheniere Energy worth $194,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,483. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

