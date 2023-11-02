Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) is First Dallas Securities Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 1.8% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,559. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $106.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 49.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.